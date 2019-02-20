Alta missionaries drop into Haiti amid unrest

Roadblocks greet DeRooses’ arrival

BY DOLORES CULLEN

The US State Department issued a “Do Not Travel” advisory for Haiti due to recent crime and riots, but Les and Carolyn DeRoos, former Altans who work as missionaries near Les Cayes, Haiti, went anyway.

After spending much of January in the states, their original plan was to fly to Haiti Friday, Feb. 8. The couple rescheduled the trip to the following Monday due to the unrest.