Steve Badertscher

Steve L. Badertscher, 59, of Sac City, and formerly of Storm Lake, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sac City. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Sac City. Visitation will take place Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4-8 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Sac City. A memorial fund has been established in Steve's name. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.