Webster City ends SL season, 51-46

Storm Lake held a seven-point lead early in the second half, but the Tornadoes couldn’t hold it as Webster City rallied with an 8-0 spurt and the Lynx eventually went on to win 51-46 in the first round of the Class 4A regional tournament on Wednesday at Webster City.

Storm Lake held a 12-10 lead after the first quarter. The Tornados extended their lead to as much as seven points in the second quarter and settled on a 25-21 halftime lead.