SL schools announce makeup days

Storm Lake Community School District cancelled classes five days since Jan. 18 due to bad weather and the calendar has been adjusted to make up those days.

         The following are make-up days:

         Thursday, April 11

         Friday, April 12

         Tuesday, May 28

         Wednesday, May 29

         Thursday, May 30

School was not previously scheduled on any of the above dates.

If classes are canceled again this school year additional make-up days will be scheduled.

