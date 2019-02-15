SL schools announce makeup days

Submitted by admin
on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 8:55am
Storm Lake Community School District cancelled classes five days since Jan. 18 due to bad weather and the calendar has been adjusted to make up those days.
The following are make-up days:
Thursday, April 11
Friday, April 12
Tuesday, May 28
Wednesday, May 29
Thursday, May 30
School was not previously scheduled on any of the above dates.
If classes are canceled again this school year additional make-up days will be scheduled.
