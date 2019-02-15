SL schools announce makeup days

Storm Lake Community School District cancelled classes five days since Jan. 18 due to bad weather and the calendar has been adjusted to make up those days.

The following are make-up days:

Thursday, April 11

Friday, April 12

Tuesday, May 28

Wednesday, May 29

Thursday, May 30

School was not previously scheduled on any of the above dates.

If classes are canceled again this school year additional make-up days will be scheduled.