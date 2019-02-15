Gymnasts ‘Dream of Spring’at snowy home meet

Submitted by admin
on Fri, 02/15/2019 - 8:29am
Bronze team takes first place honors
The GK gymnastics teams competed in the second annual Dream of Spring Invitational, which was held last weekend at Storm Lake High School Both GK teams and GK Storm gymnasts earned top spots on the podium.
GK Storm gymnasts, with their GK Blaze teammates from LeMars, took first place in the Bronze team level, second place in the Platinum level and third place in the Silver level.
