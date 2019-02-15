Caring men part with Benjamins

Submitted by admin
They each contribute $100 to good causes
By Dolores Cullen
Storm Laker Dan Bacon has started a 100+ Men Who Care group in Buena Vista County and their first meeting raised $2,000 for the Buena Vista Dive Team.
Bacon, who works for Thrivent Financial, said he got the idea from a friend who also belongs to a Thrivent study group. “My cohort started one in Winneshiek County and he said, ‘Why don’t you do it?’
