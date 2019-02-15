BVU’s Guyett on national player of the year list

Buena Vista sophomore catcher Carlee Guyett was a first team all-region selection following her freshman campaign a year ago. Now prior to her second season, Guyett has been listed as one of 50 softball players on the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division III National Player of the Year Watch List for 2019.

The team is made up of 26 returning NFCA All-Americans with the remaining list made up of first team all-region honorees. Guyett is one of just 11 sophomores included on the list.