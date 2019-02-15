Boys teams open districts with successful showings

St. Mary’s tops G-R

Mason Laven scored a career-high 17 points to lead four players in double figures as Storm Lake St. Mary’s opened Class 1A district tournament play with a 71-36 win over Glidden-Ralston on Wednesday night at St. Mary’s.

St. Mary’s (3-18) played Sioux Central (18-2) in a district quarterfinal game on Thursday in Sioux Rapids.