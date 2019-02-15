Alta-Aurelia beats Missouri Valley

Alta-Aurelia scored the game’s first 21 points and the Warriors were never threatened after that as they rolled to a 66-30 win over Missouri Valley in the first round of the Class 2A district tournament on Wednesday night at Alta.

The Warriors, now 15-7, played East Sac County (16-6) on Thursday at Ida Grove.

Alta-Aurelia held a 23-2 lead after the first quarter before extending it to 43-16 by halftime. It was 57-24 after three quarters.

Chandler Damewood scored 19 points to lead the Warriors. Cade Rohwer added 10 and Aric Stephan eight.