Albino catfish in lake

A rare albino catfish was caught on Storm Lake by Joshua Nelson of Moville Monday. Nelson said he released it, “because I thought maybe some one else would enjoy catching it.” According to a DNR official, a few albinos were spotted in the last batch from Rathbun Fish Hatchery, from which Storm Lake was stocked last September. The albinos, or the “unicorn,” as Nelson called it, seldom reach an advanced size — like 20 inches — because they are targets for predators.

