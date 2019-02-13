We’re on our own

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Storm Lake needs housing in the worst way. It’s limiting people from moving here. Employers are concerned. So it’s good news that the city will sell 20 lots to local real estate agent Joe Aube, who is working with contractor Ben Friesen on building homes that should be a win-win for everyone. They plan to build homes in the $200,000 range in the Third Addition along an extended East 13th Street. This is the best sort of development for The City Beautiful — single-family homes that free up other housing in the lower range for starters.

The city has invested a lot of money buying and developing the site, much of it financed by federal funds for the North Central Storm Sewer Project. It will sell the lots for $300,000, or $15,000 a piece, and will be money ahead by moving the property much faster than by holding and hoping. The council always imagined that the nine acres it purchased for the storm sewer improvements designed to prevent flooding would result in a desirable housing development. We’re glad that local concerns will build it out and sell it.

But it is worth noting that in Storm Lake it is tough anymore to get a housing project going without some sort of public subsidy — whether it’s reduced-price property, extended street and sewer or in the form of low-income tax credits to build apartments.

Although our economy’s wage structure has been improving lately, it has not kept pace with need. That means if we are going to get new housing, the public will have to help shoulder the cost.

It appears to be a new reality.

IN THAT CONTEXT, we have complained that Storm Lake does not get a full and fair hearing in Des Moines for its housing needs. There is money for housing in Ankeny but good projects slated for Storm Lake go waiting. It now becomes clearer why. The Iowa Finance Authority is a mess, and Gov. Kim Reynolds has no idea how to clean it up.

The IFA board recently agreed to pay $4.1 million to sexual harassment victims of former Executive Director Dave Jamison. Gov. Reynolds claimed she didn’t know about it. So did the board, asleep at the wheel. Board members last week said that since they did nothing wrong they should not have to pay from their funds. But that is exactly where the money will come from: accounts that otherwise would fund low-income housing tax credits in places like Storm Lake.

Reynolds thinks she might be able to claw some of that back by suing Jamison. She also probably hopes that everyone forgets she said that and the $4.1 million by the time her re-election rolls around, because no blood will be squeezed from that turnip. And it you squeeze too hard, he might squeal.

No, the funds will be paid out to the victims from accounts that were supposed to be devoted to helping the working poor in Storm Lake find a roof over their heads.

The IFA board and Governor blew it.

We get to pay for it.

Just like the public had to pay for the boars running the Iowa Senate and the climate of fear they created among women staffers.

And then the funds just aren’t there to dredge the lake anymore or help build 12 duplexes.

STORM LAKE SHOULD NOT expect a whole lot more help from the state in this regard. First the IFA has to get its ship in order, and it is not clear that is imminent with a negligent board and a governor who claims not to have known the score (because of a climate of fear in the Statehouse among women, strangely, with a female governor). Debi Durham of the Iowa Economic Development Authority was called in to save the day, this is the person who awards tax credits to a fertilizer plant proposed by Egyptians and a new pork plant in Wright County owned by North Carolinians.

We will have to be creative on our own, as the city is with Aube. Storm Lake United is offering grants to home builders. We continue to hope to hear soon that the dysfunctional IFA will award historic tax credits to renovate South School into market-rate apartments. The community has indicated that it is getting nervous about more apartment complexes that can become mini-ghettos when neglected by out-of-state corporate concerns. Maybe we don’t need their low-income housing tax credits.

But we do need housing. The city is trying its hardest looking for solutions like the Third Addition, but they don’t come along often. Perhaps wage growth will continue, spurring more market-rate building inside the city, but that is a long-term prospect at best. Twenty lots is a good start. Where will the next 20 come from? We can’t look to Des Moines for that answer, clearly. It has to start here.