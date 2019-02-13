Upcoming events at Alta Library

TODDLE TIME         

Feb. 15 and 22 – Toddle Time will meet on Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m., for children ages five and under. All daycares and caregivers are welcome!  Come hear stories and other fun activities.

MOVIE NIGHT    

Feb. 11 – Alta Community Library will present the movie “Smallfoot” on Monday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.

Snacks will be provided.

COFFEE FOR ADULTS                  

