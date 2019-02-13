Swinging with the Tornadoes

Friday night’s annual Swing Show showcased the talents of Storm Lake middle and high schoolers. The high school jazz band backs up Luke Nicholson on vibes in “Alegria,” a Latin Jazz number. Earlier that day the group took third place out of seven 4A bands at the Morningside competition in Sioux City. They placed behind Papillion-LaVista and Sioux City North. They earned a I rating at the IHSMA State Jazz Band Contest. Times photos by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.