State may give Sioux Central more aid for MCS students

BY TOM CULLEN

Rep. Megan Jones, R-Spencer, is drafting a bill to increase funding for Sioux Central School District’s 25 children who attend from Midwest Christian Services near Peterson.

Sioux Central Supt. Scott Williamson told The Storm Lake Times the bill is in draft form. Megan Jones, its author, confirmed its existence. She said Reps. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, and Dan Huseman, R-Aurelia, are both behind the bill. Jones is uncertain whether the bill will only cover students at MCS or students adjudicated to juvenile facilities statewide.