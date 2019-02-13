St. Mary’s drops regular season finale

Storm Lake St. Mary’s scored 26 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn’t enough as East Sac County defeated the Panthers 74-46 last Friday night in Sac City.

The Raiders jumped out to a 17-10 lead after the first quarter. They extended the lead to 33-15 by halftime. It was 51-20 entering the fourth period of play.

Gabe Elsden and Alex Merten each scored 10 points to lead the Panthers. Sam Peters had eight, Dawson Miller seven, Jake Heitman six and Mason Laven five.