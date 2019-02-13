SL native work featured

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 2:34pm
AROUND TOWN
BY MARY CULLEN
Storm Lake native Amanda Eike Koehler has been published. Amanda is a short fiction and freelance writer and a member of the Knife Brothers writing group – a small collection of short fiction writers. Her work has been featured on the Denver Orbit podcast and on Mortified Live. She has stories in Suspect Press, Birdy, Jersey Devil Press and the Punch Drunk Press Poetry anthology.
