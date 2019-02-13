RV has sweet regional opener

Raptors beat HMS

Ridge View raced out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter and then scored 20 second-quarter points to take control as the Raptors opened the Class 2A regional tournament with a 71-47 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn last Saturday at Holstein.

Ridge View, now 12-9, played Sioux Central (13-8) in a regional quarterfinal game on Tuesday in Sioux Rapids.