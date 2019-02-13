Rosas, Jalloh to speak at Our Place

The public is invited to Our Place, 114 E. 3rd St., Feb. 14 to learn about the Migrant Education Program in the Storm Lake schools from two who have benefited from it.

Yoanna Rosas and Abubakarr Jalloh will explain how the program – which helps kids and their parents feel welcome at school and in the community – has inspired them to “pay it forward.”

Join Our Place/SALUD Multicultural Health Coalition for the presentation – and Valentines treats ­–­ from 5:30-6:30 p.m.