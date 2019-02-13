Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 2:19pm
Elderbridge Agency on Aging will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and input from citizens in regard to the Elderbridge Agency Area Plan for the State Fiscal Years 2018-21.
The hearing is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Fort Dodge office of Elderbridge Agency on Aging located at 308 Central Ave., Fort Dodge.
