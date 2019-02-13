Prairie Heritage Center programs

We LOVE Animal Teeth!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day and National Dental Month is one program! The O’Brien County Conservation Board is holding a family friendly presentation entitled “We LOVE Animal Teeth.” This family friendly program will take an engaging look at the chompers of a number of different animals.

“We LOVE Animal Teeth” will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14 at Prairie Heritage Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Full Moon Hike