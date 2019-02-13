Police Reports

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 2:01pm
Police smell pot in apartment
A Storm Lake man was arrested for having over a half ounce of marijuana Monday morning after police smelled marijuana in his apartment on East Tenth Street.
At 4:33 a.m. Monday, police were on location at 111 E. Tenth St. and smelled marijuana at apartment #14.
Police made contact with 53-year-old Jairus Edwards, and after a consent search of the apartment, seized 17 grams of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.
