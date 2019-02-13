Panthers fall to WB-M

St. Mary’s Lizzie Lenhart vies for the ball with West Bend-Mallard’s
Rachel Fehr during their regional tournament game last Friday.
TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 3:12pm
Rachel Fehr scored 14 points and Morgan Schmidt made four 3-pointers as West Bend-Mallard snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 46-35 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in the first round of the Class 1A regional tournament last Friday at St. Mary’s.
The Panthers beat the Wolverines twice in the regular season, including 37-33 last Tuesday.
