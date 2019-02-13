Nothing is so simple as a history book photo might suggest

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

I was full of northern cultural superiority while watching blackface smear the Virginia governor and attorney general. Then Dolores opened up the St. Joe, Iowa, history book. It shows a picture from 1963 of the St. Joe Men’s Choir performing the 1936 operetta “An Old Kentucky Garden” that was well received in the village comprised of a dozen or so houses. They were dressed in overalls, and in the center is a man in blackface. The production was directed by a 15-year-old.

In two acts, the operetta is based on the “delightful simplicity and purity of Stephen Foster’s work,” said the promotional material. Numbers included Camptown Races, Merry Merry Month of May and Oh! Susanna. The melodrama is a story of unpaid debts, stolen jewels and true love.

Blackface is condemned as a demeaning mockery of people. I doubt that the men in overalls recognized it, or the director. Race has been a matter of fascination since it was first observed. They were thinking of an exotic place far away, Kentucky, and perhaps trying to merely portray an African American. It looks absurd. It’s embarrassing. And then I started thinking about what the production must have been like, and the polite review in the history book, and couldn’t help but laugh.

It’s a matter of degree, but it was not Ralph Northam in medical school in 1984 in blackface next to a man in a KKK outfit.

Most of these farmers voted for JFK. They were Luxembourgers, in the main, who always felt superior in farming to the Irish, and with a better chance as Catholics of getting into heaven than Protestants or whatever other religions might be out there.

And, some of them might have been delivered by Bob Boldridge’s grandma Fannie, the black midwife, revered in the neighborhood for her abilities, who came to the scene with her expert horseman husband Bill. “It would have been a welcome sight for a young farmwife about to give her first birth to see my grandparents fighting through a blizzard on a sled pulled by a horse team to be there to help deliver the baby. I know of several Riverdale Township farmers of my dad’s age who took their first breath when slapped on their little bottoms by Grandma Fannie,” Bob wrote on his Facebook page recently, in response to Steve King’s comments about race, and how that casts his hometown in a false light.

The Boldridges belonged to the Irvington Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. Irvington is about the size of Nemaha, five miles north of St. Joe on the Des Moines River. When the family fell on hard times, the neighbors from Irvington and St. Joe brought their crops in, slopped the hogs and milked the cows. Even ran the separator.

“Our family was well-respected and had the support of most of our neighbors. The farm took care of the lazy and shiftless stereotype of our race so prevalent back then.”

Bob Boldridge graduated from Algona High School in the late 1960s. He lives in Des Moines now. His dad, Bill, cared for the Algona municipal rose garden for many years. Bill’s longtime pal Denny Waller, then publisher of the Algona Upper Des Moines newspaper, campaigned for the city to name the rose garden after Bill Boldridge. The city council wholeheartedly agreed.

“The feeling was that our family had enriched their lives,” Bob wrote.

But then there is this photo of the man in blackface.

Bob saw the Step ’N Fetchit movies. He understood what was going on around him.

“We followed the tone my grandparents set for our legacy: carry yourself with quiet dignity and ignore any racial insults.”

The men’s choir might have helped out the Boldridges. Bill got sick in 1949. They probably didn’t know how they were offending, and did not intend to. They were friends of the Boldridges. But to say that there wasn’t racism here in 1963 is to deny reality. The Klan was still active in parts of Northwest Iowa then.

By 1984 there were no such productions. As President Obama said many times, we do make progress over the long arc of history. In 1985, after Bob’s mom had passed and the eight decades of Boldridge history in Kossuth County ended, the garden was memorialized in their name. It is beautiful.