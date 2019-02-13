Newell-Fonda pulls away to defeat Ridge View

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 2:51pm
Mustangs win, 71-39
Newell-Fonda outscored Ridge View 36-13 in the second half as the Mustangs pulled away to defeat Ridge View 71-39 last Friday at Schaller.
Newell-Fonda held a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. The Mustangs extended their lead to 35-26 by halftime. It was 51-34 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Bryce Coppock scored 26 points to lead the Mustangs. Aden Mahler had 13 and Trey Jungers 10.
