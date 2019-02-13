The public is invited to come together for a moment of remembrance in honor of the father and son, Zackary and Blair Newlon, who lost their lives on the lake on Jan. 20, but also in tribute to the first responders and medical staff who rescued and saved the lives of the two young daughters, Sophie and Sydney.

The event takes place Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. on the circle drive by Chautauqua Park.

Renae Blume will lead participants in a time of silence. Flameless candles will be provided.