Legislative war on workers

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Once again our Iowa GOP legislature is ramping up its war effort on the working men and women of our state. The Republicans aren’t satisfied with having previously stripped away collective bargaining rights of public employees and slashing the already modest reparations available to employees injured on the job. Now these compassionate conservatives are planning on piling on those workers whose only sin was losing their job, by eviscerating the employee benefits of the Iowa unemployment compensation system.

Anyone in Iowa who makes their living by working with their hands should never vote Republican. All you get in return is a knife in your back.

WILLIS HAMILTON

Storm Lake