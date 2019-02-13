Dubuque chosen to win in baseball poll

The University of Dubuque, last year’s conference regular season and tournament champion, is the coaches’ choice to win the 2019 American Rivers Conference regular season title.

The Spartans earned 58 points in the poll, recording five of the nine first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team). Coe, which finished third a season ago, garnered 55 points and three first-place votes to take the No. 2 spot in this year’s poll.