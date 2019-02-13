DNR to recap hunting seasons, discuss possible rule changes

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 2:14pm
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.
Locally, the Iowa DNR will be at the Sac County Conservation Center at Hagge Park, 2970 280th St., near Sac City, on Feb. 26. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
