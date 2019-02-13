College students praise Storm Lake Teacher/Mentor of the Year

Left to right: Kail Shannon (Kate’s son), Keven Besch (Kate’s husband),
Kate Besch, Karin Strohmyer, Erica Boetcher (professor in the special
education department), Ann Monroe-Baillargeon (dean of education).
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 1:55pm
A Storm Lake Community School District educator is being honored for her impact on the next generation of teachers.
Buena Vista University has named Kate Besch, a special education instructor at Storm Lake Elementary, its ESSI Mentor of the Year. Each year, the university’s special education majors and endorsement students nominate a standout mentor through ESSI, which stands for Exceptional Student Services and Instruction.
