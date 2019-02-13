Citizenship class begins Feb. 19

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 2:19pm

Applications are being accepted for the U.S. Citizenship Class offered at the Storm Lake Public Library.

The eight-week course introduces students to historical and cultural information used on the Naturalization Test.  Classes will be held on Tuesdays, beginning February 19 and will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Child care will be available.

