Central Bank donates to BVRMC Oncology

Zena Olerich, patient advocate and Katie Schwint, director of communications at BVRMC, accepted a check in the amount of $2,116.20 from employees at Central Bank. The money was raised at a dinner the bank sponsored at the St. Mary's Pink-Out Night on Feb. 1. "We are very thankful for this nice donation for our oncology patients" stated Katie Schwint.

