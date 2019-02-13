Card shower

Happy Birthday to Floyd Barrickman on Feb. 20. Many know him as the man who fixed sewing machines out of his home in Truesdale for several years. Due to his health declining he had to give that up about a year ago. He isn't able to get out and about anymore, so we thought it would be nice to send him some birthday cards to read. Cards can be sent to Box 344, Truesdale, IA 50592.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.