BVU baseball, softball picked to finish fifth in ARC coaches polls

on Wed, 02/13/2019 - 3:20pm
Luther picked to win in softball poll
Luther is the coaches’ choice to win the 2019 American Rivers Conference regular season title. Luther earned 61 points in the poll, recording five of the nine first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team).
Last year’s regular season champion, Coe, garnered 59 points and four first-place votes to take the No. 2 spot in this year’s poll.
