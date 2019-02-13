Buena Vista women close home schedule with back-to-back wins after 22-point triumph over University of Dubuque

Buena Vista’s McKenna Whitehill is fouled while driving past Dubuque’s Morgan Meerstein during their game last Saturday. TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP

Beavers win, 95-73

McKenna Whitehill and Jennifer Schneider each scored career-highs to help lead six Buena Vista players in double figures as the Beavers scored 56 second-half points en route to a 95-73 victory over Dubuque Saturday in the final home game  this season.

