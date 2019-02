CLASS 1A

DISTRICT 15, SUBSTATE 8

GAME MONDAY

at Mondamin

West Harrison vs. West Monona

GAMES THURSDAY

at Westside

AHSTW (Avoca) vs. Woodbine

West Harrison or West Monona vs. Ar-We-Va

at Exira

Audubon vs. Logan-Magnolia

Exira/EHK vs. Boyer Valley

GAMES NEXT TUESDAY

at Exira

