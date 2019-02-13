Alta-Aurelia uses big second half to turn deficit into win over River Valley

Alta-Aurelia turned up its defensive intensity in the second half as the Warriors outscored River Valley 38-23 in the final 16 minutes to come away with a 56-42 win last Friday at Correctionville.

The Warriors trailed 12-8 after the first quarter and were down 19-18 at halftime, but took a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tyler Hanks led the Warriors with 18 points. Anthony Krier added 12. Cade Rohwer tallied seven points, Zach Issa and Chandler Damewood six apiece, Logan McCoy four and Aric Stephan three points for the winners, who finished the regular season 14-7.