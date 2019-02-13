Alta-Aurelia season draws to a close in regional tourney

East Sac County outscored Alta-Aurelia 58-30 over the final three quarters as the Raiders defeated the Warriors 70-42 in the opening round of the Class 2A regional tournament last Saturday at Sac City.

The Raiders made 27 of 35 free throws and outscored the Warriors by 23 points at the free throw line. Kayla Kraft scored a game-high 19 points, Josie Bontrager added 15 and Taylor Houska chipped in with 14.

The Warriors were led by Sydney Stanton, who had 11 points. Jenna Nielsen added nine points. Sierra Hill and Shea Lockin each charted five points.