Storm Lake St. Mary’s Elementary School celebrated their 100th day of school Friday by dressing up as 100-year-olds as a fun way to break up the cold weather streak in Northwest Iowa. Pictured in Allie Wagoner’s class from top left: Gabrie Strom, Hannah Gatzemeyer, Aubrey Naughton, Sophia Perez and Hadley Newhouse. First row: Hayden Brinkman, Conrad Bjerk and Keytin Martin.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.