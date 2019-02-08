What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s Schools

Monday: Breakfast pizza, green beans, broccoli and oranges

Tuesday: Hambuger, French fries, baked beans and pears

Wednesday: Chili, cinnamon roll, peas, corn and applesauce

Thursday: Chef salad, ham and cheese, breadstick, carrots and grapes

Friday: No school

Dinner Date

Monday: Autumn chicken, creamed asparagus, brown rice, plums and chocolate pudding

Tuesday: Cook’s choice

Wednesday: Tater tot casserole, California blend, fruit salad and roll

