Teri Carver

Teri Jo Carver, 65, from Apple Valley, Minn., passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Jan. 31, 2019.

Remembered by her daughters Angela Borchardt (Josh) and Ashley Bougie (Joe); mother Maryeau Carver; brothers Jeff Carver (Nancy) and Kip Carver (Rochel); grandkids: Toby, Roland, Chae and Clay; extended family and dear friends.

Proceeded in death by her father Floyd Carver; her grandparents; and great-niece Ellie.

Teri graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1971. She attended Buena Vista College and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in education in 1975. Teri then attended the University of South Dakota – Vermillion and received her master’s degree in special education. Teri taught special education in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota for 39 years. She had an amazing ability to reach students with all abilities.

Teri was a cherished mother who loved her daughters. They were the loves of her life until she met her four grandkids. Teri would light up when she got to spend time with them. They had a special place for her and her for them.

Teri loved to travel. After retirement she traveled all over the U.S.A. and Mexico with her dog, Rocco. Teri could talk to anyone and had an infectious laugh and smile.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Rd., Farmington, Minn. Visitation is from 12-2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m.