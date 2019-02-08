SM celebrates Senior Night with narrow win

Alex Merten scored 13 points and Jake Heitman added 12 as Storm Lake St. Mary’s celebrated Senior Night with a narrow 49-48 win over West Bend-Mallard on Tuesday at St. Mary’s.

The Panthers jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter, but the Wolverines outscored St. Mary’s 20-8 in the second quarter to take a 25-22 halftime lead. It was 35-33 Wolverines heading into the fourth quarter of play.

Dawson Miller scored eight points for the Panthers. Gabe Elsden added seven, Mason Laven six and Sam Peters three.