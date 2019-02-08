SL can’t recover from sluggish second quarter

Skylar Cole scored a career-high 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as Estherville Lincoln Central outscored Storm Lake 26-11 in the second quarter to take control of the game as the Midgets went on to win 60-52 in a Lakes Conference game on Tuesday at Estherville.

The Midgets held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter before extending it to 35-18 by halftime. It was 50-34 heading into the fourth period. Storm Lake outscored the Midgets 18-10 in the final 8 minutes.