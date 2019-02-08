Rosary for Life

Students at Storm Lake St. Mary’s participated in a recognition of the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision which legalized abortion in the U.S. with an all-school prayer service and rosary reflecting on the right to life. St. Mary’s School Chaplain Fr. Michael Cronin organized the event and the rosary was led by St. Mary’s High School Student Council members. First graders Dulce Hernandez, Hayden Brinkman, Sophia Perez and Eli Thiphasouk participate in praying the rosary.

