Ridge View uses second quarter spurt to pull away and beat St. Mary’s

on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 11:51am
Raptors win, 71-47
Jacob Tokheim scored 17 points and Ridge View used an 18-5 spurt in the second quarter to pull away as the Raptors went on to defeat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 71-47 in a nonconference game on Monday at Schaller.
The Raptors jumped out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter before extending the lead to 35-16 by halftime. It was 47-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
