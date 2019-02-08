Ridge View uses 16-0 run to pull away from SM

Kinzey Dutler scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures and help Ridge View to a 64-32 win over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a nonconference game on Monday at Schaller.

Ridge View raced out to a 10-0 lead, but St. Mary’s rallied to pull within 18-16 midway through the second quarter. Ridge View answered to score the last 11 points of the first half and extended it to a 16-0 run into the third quarter.

Emerson Else scored 13 points for Ridge View. Kennedy Mason added 12 and Kara Richard 10.

Lizzie Lenhart led St. Mary’s with 17 points.