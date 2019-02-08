No. 9 Sioux Central rallies from 12 points down in fourth quarter to beat Newell-Fonda

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 11:53am
Rebels win, 68-64
Sioux Central overcame a 12-point deficit to start the fourth quarter as the ninth-ranked Rebels outscored Newell-Fonda 24-8 in the final 8 minutes of play to escape an upset with a 68-64 win on Tuesday at Sioux Rapids.
Sioux Central held a 19-18 lead after the first quarter, but Newell-Fonda used a 17-11 surge in the second quarter to take a 35-30 lead at halftime. It was 56-44 Mustangs heading into the fourth period.
