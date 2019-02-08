Newell-Fonda downs SXC to cap perfect regular season

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 11:39am
Top-ranked Newell-Fonda outscored Sioux Central 41-20 in the second half as the Mustangs pulled away to a 79-41 win on Tuesday at Sioux Rapids.
Newell-Fonda raced out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter before extending the lead to 38-21 by halftime. It was 62-31 heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Olivia Larsen scored 21 points to lead Newell-Fonda, now 21-0. Emma Stewart added 17 and Ella Larsen 10.
