Memorial set Wednesday for the Newlons

on Fri, 02/08/2019 - 10:38am
Silent moment for father, son who lost their lives
The public is invited to come together for a moment of remembrance in honor of the father and son, Zackary and Blair Newlon, who lost their lives on the lake on Jan. 20, but also in tribute to the first responders and medical staff who rescued and saved the lives of the two young daughters, Sophie and Sydney.
