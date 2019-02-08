He will never turn his back on us

FROM THE PULPIT

BY REV. BRADLEY KETCHAM

Grace Lutheran Church

Luke 4:31-44 Epiphany IV

In the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Well, what should we talk about today? Superbowl 53? There are so many choices, aren’t there? Maybe we should start by condemning the States of our Union adopting laws allowing for the fourth trimester killing of newborns.