Fonda K of C free throw winners

Winners of the Fonda Knights of Columbus District Free Throw Contest will advancing to regional competition, which will be held March 3 at Remsen St Mary’s. Pictured from left to right are, front row: Rylee Hogrefe, Jocelyn Walsh, Marani Brabec, Jaicee Vanderhoff, McKenna Sievers and Emma Erickson. Second row: Braden Jackson, Trevor Tauber, Caleb Roberts, Logan Moline, Luke Gerdes and Joe Clark.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.